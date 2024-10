Israeli army: Hezbollah aerial unit commander Khodor Al-Abed Bahja in northern Litani killed

The Israeli army announced that their warplanes targeted and killed Khodor Al-Abed Bahja, the commander of Hezbollah's aerial unit in the northern Litani area, according to the army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee.



"The airstrike took place a few days ago in the Nabatieh region," he said.



Adraae claimed that "Bahja was responsible for overseeing operations involving the launch of drones and other aerial threats directed at Israel's home front and Israeli forces. His role included planning drone attacks across the border."