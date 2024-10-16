Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns amid heavy shelling

Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 02:17
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns amid heavy shelling
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns amid heavy shelling

A series of airstrikes struck the towns of Yater, Aita al-Shaab, and Haddatha in southern Lebanon, along with the area between Qlaileh and Hanniyeh and Zibqin.

The attacks were accompanied by heavy artillery shelling on villages in the western sector of the Tyre district.

