Air Transport Union in Lebanon says Middle East Airlines operating normally as long as airport is open

The Air Transport Union in Lebanon (UTA) confirmed that Middle East Airlines usually operates as long as the airport remains open.



The statement said, "After inquiring about the reality of Middle East Airlines halting flights starting October 20, we consulted informed sources at the airline and confirmed that Middle East Airlines is operating normally as long as the airport is open."



The statement also expressed gratitude to all airport and Middle East Airlines employees working under challenging conditions.



They keep Lebanon's gateway open to the outside world and receive humanitarian aid through the air freight branch, which still operates at total capacity.