Hezbollah says it continues to confront Israeli aggression, inflicting 'heavy losses on Israeli army'

Hezbollah announced it continues to confront Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, claiming the Israeli army has suffered "significant losses in both personnel and equipment."



The group said Israeli officers and soldiers have been hit across several battlefronts, from South Lebanon to positions deep inside Israel.



In a statement, Hezbollah said, "Since the start of ground operations near the front line along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, the Israeli army has deployed five military divisions, consisting of more than 70,000 officers and soldiers, as well as hundreds of tanks and military vehicles."



The group added that hundreds of its fighters had been prepared to confront any Israeli ground incursion toward the villages of South Lebanon.



Hezbollah reported an escalation in fighting at the start of the week, with its fighters engaging Israeli forces advancing from multiple directions in the eastern and western sectors.



The clashes occurred near the villages of Odaisseh, Rab El Thalathine, Blida, Markaba, Qouzah, Aita al-Shaab, and Ramyeh. The advances were supported by heavy Israeli air and artillery fire, targeting the villages and surrounding areas.



Hezbollah said its fighters repelled Israeli troops and lured them into ambushes in some border villages, where violent close-range clashes took place, particularly in Qouzah and Rab El Thalathine.



According to Hezbollah, these confrontations resulted in 10 Israeli soldiers killed, more than 150 wounded, and the destruction of nine Merkava tanks and four military bulldozers.



The group also said its missile force has intensified operations, targeting Israeli military positions and barracks along the Lebanese-Palestinian border and within northern Israel, as well as military bases deeper inside the country. Hezbollah stated that various types of missiles are being used, including precision-guided missiles deployed for the first time.



Hezbollah claimed its air force is also increasing activities, targeting Israeli military bases from the Lebanese border to deeper inside Israel. The group said it had used advanced attack drones in addition to reconnaissance missions for intelligence gathering.



According to the statement, Hezbollah's air defense unit reportedly shot down two Israeli Hermes 450 reconnaissance drones over southern Lebanon.



The group added that overall Israeli losses in the fighting include 55 soldiers killed and more than 500 wounded, as well as the destruction of 20 Merkava tanks, four military bulldozers, an armored vehicle, and a troop carrier. Additionally, two drones were reportedly downed.



Hezbollah indicated plans to escalate its operations, stating, "We have entered a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy, and the coming days will reveal further developments."