Speaker Berri discusses political and military developments with Italian PM Meloni

Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri received Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the second presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh, where they discussed the latest developments in the general situation, as well as political and military updates.



The meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes, after which Meloni left without making a statement.



President Berri accompanied her to the entrance of the headquarters.