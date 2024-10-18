Speaker Berri discusses political and military developments with Italian PM Meloni

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 13:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri discusses political and military developments with Italian PM Meloni
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Speaker Berri discusses political and military developments with Italian PM Meloni

Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri received Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the second presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh, where they discussed the latest developments in the general situation, as well as political and military updates.  

The meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes, after which Meloni left without making a statement. 

President Berri accompanied her to the entrance of the headquarters.

Lebanon News

Parliament Speaker

Nabih Berri

Italy

Prime Minister

Meeting

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
Hezbollah says it continues to confront Israeli aggression, inflicting 'heavy losses on Israeli army'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni plans talks with Israel's Netanyahu following Lebanon and Jordan visits

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Lebanon's Mikati meets Italy's Meloni: No priority surpasses the need for a ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Italy's PM visits Lebanon after UNIFIL strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:59

Israeli officials say no intention to keep forces in Lebanon after military drill, Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:31

Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Qasr near Lebanese-Syrian border in northern Hermel District

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:13

Minister Hamie tells LBCI: Government working through diplomatic channels to shield public facilities from Israeli strikes, but concerns remain

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tripoli and surrounding areas in North Lebanon, drop thermal balloons

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59

Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
17:38

Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
World News
17:27

US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
16:31

Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More