Lebanon's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, conducted a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss Cairo's efforts to halt the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, as well as the matter of electing a new President for the Lebanese Republic.



Bou Habib expressed gratitude to Egypt for its "significant support for Lebanon and its constant solidarity," highlighting its role alongside other Arab and Western countries in achieving a ceasefire.



He also thanked Egypt for its substantial humanitarian contributions to Lebanon through medical and relief assistance provided to the Lebanese people.



Minister Abdelatty confirmed that "Egypt is diligently working to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon and implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 while also aiming to end the presidential vacancy."



He emphasized that "no external party has the right to veto any presidential candidate agreed upon by the Lebanese or impose any candidate on them."