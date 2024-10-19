Israeli airstrike kills one, injures five in Tyre, southern Lebanon

2024-10-19 | 01:31
Israeli airstrike kills one, injures five in Tyre, southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrike kills one, injures five in Tyre, southern Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on Friday targeted a building near the Mashrek Medical Center in Jal Al-Bahr, a neighborhood in the southern city of Tyre, Lebanon, killing one person and injuring five others.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Tyre

Lebanon

South

