Israeli airstrike kills one, injures five in Tyre, southern Lebanon
2024-10-19 | 01:31
Israeli airstrike kills one, injures five in Tyre, southern Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike on Friday targeted a building near the Mashrek Medical Center in Jal Al-Bahr, a neighborhood in the southern city of Tyre, Lebanon, killing one person and injuring five others.
Latest News
Middle East News
03:34
Drone launched at Netanyahu's residence in northern Israel, spokesman says
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli military: Deputy commander of Hezbollah in Bint Jbeil region killed on Friday
Lebanon News
03:08
Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board
Lebanon News
02:54
Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli military: Deputy commander of Hezbollah in Bint Jbeil region killed on Friday
Lebanon News
03:08
Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board
Lebanon News
02:54
Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority
Lebanon News
00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
Subscribe to our VOD
Our visitors readings
Middle East News
16:20
Tunisia sentences prominent opponent Noureddine Bhiri to 10 years in prison
Lebanon News
2024-07-23
Lebanese Forces leader Geagea discusses Resolution 1701 with UN envoy
Lebanon News
16:49
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli military targets
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
Videos
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
1
Lebanon News
03:08
Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board
2
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
3
Lebanon News
15:06
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tripoli and surrounding areas in North Lebanon, drop thermal balloons
4
Lebanon News
02:54
Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority
5
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
6
Lebanon News
00:18
Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa
7
Lebanon News
10:22
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
8
Lebanon News
05:00
Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements
Learn More