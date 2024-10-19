News
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-19 | 08:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
An Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on Saturday, shortly after the Israeli army issued a warning to evacuate locations in Haret Hreik.
Before the airstrike, it was also reported that Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Beirut's southern suburbs, causing loud sonic booms.
Following the first airstrike, a couple of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs.
Lebanon News
Israel
Strikes
Beirut
Suburbs
