Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-10-19 | 08:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel strikes Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

An Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on Saturday, shortly after the Israeli army issued a warning to evacuate locations in Haret Hreik. 

Before the airstrike, it was also reported that Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Beirut's southern suburbs, causing loud sonic booms.
 
Following the first airstrike, a couple of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strikes

Beirut

Suburbs

LBCI Next
Israel targets water network in Arqoub and Hasbaya in South Lebanon
Regional diplomatic source reveals to LBCI details of a meeting with Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Series of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following days of similar attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift continues for seventh day to support Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Baaloul in Bekaa, Sohmor's mayor killed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Celebratory gunfire breaks out in Beirut after Iranian rocket attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

France rejects Netanyahu's call for UNIFIL withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed

LBCI
Middle East News
23:32

Pro-Iran protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Israel targets vehicle on coastal highway near Jounieh, heading toward Beirut, with two people on board

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Traffic blocked on Jounieh highway due to security incident: Traffic Management Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:18

Israeli drone targets residential apartment in Chtoura, Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More