Lebanon and Syria hold third committee meeting: will diplomatic hurdles be cleared?

News Bulletin Reports
01-10-2025 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon and Syria hold third committee meeting: will diplomatic hurdles be cleared?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon and Syria hold third committee meeting: will diplomatic hurdles be cleared?

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

The third round of meetings between the Lebanese and Syrian committees, formed in early September, was held on Wednesday in Beirut. Progress in diplomatic relations remains slow, but work continues to resolve outstanding issues, including the cases of missing Lebanese in Syria, Syrian detainees in Lebanon, border demarcation, and the fight against smuggling.

As the Syrian delegation crossed the Masnaa border crossing, families of Islamist detainees in Lebanon were waiting to speak with them, but the delegation continued on its route without stopping.

According to LBCI, the Syrian delegation consisted of two committees: a judicial committee from the Syrian Ministry of Justice and a committee handling missing persons. Several key points were reportedly agreed upon.

The Lebanese side emphasized that there is a shared political will to remove obstacles preventing a real breakthrough in Lebanese-Syrian relations, nearly ten months after the change in Syrian leadership.

Also on the agenda was the Lebanese-Syrian border issue, in which the joint security committee has reportedly made significant progress, paving the way for formal border demarcation.

This Beirut meeting will be followed by a fourth round scheduled in Damascus. The question remains: will all diplomatic obstacles between Lebanon and Syria be resolved soon?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Beirut

Damascus

Masnaa

LBCI Next
Israel split over Gaza: Withdraw or stay to contain Hamas?
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-21

Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-15

Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-11

Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-04

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Trump targets ‘narco-terrorism:’ A turning point in the global drug war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Municipal fee hikes in Lebanon: Big cities gain, small towns struggle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Lebanon’s missing sirens: High costs, no shelters, and no state plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions

LBCI
World News
2025-09-12

Utah governor names Tyler Robinson as suspect arrested in Kirk killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Beirut airport customs seize $1.5 million worth of cocaine from passenger

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Lebanon’s top prosecutor issues search warrants over Raoucheh Rock lighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

PM Salam: Government committed to on-time elections, ensuring voting rights for all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

UN says has verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

President Aoun stresses May elections deadline, confirms Lebanon’s participation in Arab-Russian summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More