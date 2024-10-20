Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-20 | 08:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon

In a statement, the Lebanese army confirmed that Israeli forces targeted an army vehicle on the Ain Ebel-Hanine road in southern Lebanon, leading to the deaths of three soldiers. 

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions in the region amid escalating hostilities.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Soldiers

Israel

Attack

LBCI Next
Israel escalates airstrikes across Lebanon, targets multiple areas
Saudi humanitarian airlift delivers aid to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Lebanese Army confirms Israeli attack on two of its vehicles in Borj El Mlouk injures three soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Israeli airstrike near Lebanese Army vehicle in South Lebanon injures three soldiers: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression after deadly attack on Lebanese army center

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Israeli drone targets Lebanese Army as soldiers work to reopen blocked road in southern Lebanon: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Emigration from Lebanon on the rise: War and economic crisis push more citizens to leave

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Parliament Speaker Berri outlines plan to save Lebanon, dismisses claims of Iranian obstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Amid Blinken's potential last visit, Netanyahu's assassination allegations against Hezbollah take center stage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon state media says Israel's 'blowing up' houses in three border villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Parliament Speaker Berri outlines plan to save Lebanon, dismisses claims of Iranian obstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

LBCI
Middle East News
15:03

Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:47

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
15:41

Iran's UN mission: Hezbollah, not Tehran, behind Netanyahu's residence drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Israel escalates airstrikes across Lebanon, targets multiple areas

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Hezbollah says it launched 'big rocket salvo' at north Israel army base

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More