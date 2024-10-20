Parliament Speaker Berri outlines plan to save Lebanon, dismisses claims of Iranian obstruction

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri emphasized that the key development in the region is the growing rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He added, "I have a plan to save Lebanon that I am working on, and it is not true that Iran is obstructing my plan to save the country."



In an interview with Al Arabiya, he rejected any modifications to U.N. Resolution 1701. "I have been mandated by Hezbollah since 2006, and they agree with Resolution 1701. The consensus among Lebanese on this resolution is a rare consensus, and we are committed to it."



He noted that there is an American desire to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon before the U.S. elections, stating that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's visit is America's last opportunity for a solution before its elections.



Regarding the presidency, he said, "I have never talked about electing a Lebanese president before a ceasefire is achieved, and nominating the army commander requires a constitutional amendment and the agreement of more than 86 lawmakers."



He pointed out that Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government is fulfilling its duties as best as it can while facing unprecedented challenges.