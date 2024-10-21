Arab League chief arrives in Beirut, urges ceasefire and implementation of Resolution 1701

Lebanon News
2024-10-21 | 07:32
High views
Arab League chief arrives in Beirut, urges ceasefire and implementation of Resolution 1701
Arab League chief arrives in Beirut, urges ceasefire and implementation of Resolution 1701

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrived in Beirut on Monday to discuss the current situation in Lebanon.

During his visit to Ain el-Tineh, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from any Lebanese territory. 

He emphasized the urgent need for the full implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, describing it as a key to restoring regional stability.

Aboul Gheit also highlighted the importance of electing a consensus president in Lebanon, stating that such a step would help the country regain its authority and restore its pivotal role in Arab and regional affairs. He reiterated the need for swift action to bring Lebanon back to stability and its influential position.

He further stressed that the comprehensive and timely execution of Resolution 1701 remains critical to resolving the ongoing conflict.

Germany demands Israel probe all incidents involving UN in Lebanon
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
