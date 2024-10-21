Army Commander meets US envoy Hochstein and Arab League chief Aboul Gheit

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun met with senior advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, at his office in Yarzeh, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson.



The discussions focused on the general situation in the country and ways to support the Lebanese Armed Forces during the current period.



General Aoun also received the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, along with a delegation. Their talks centered on the general situation in Lebanon amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression against the country.