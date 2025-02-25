Ukraine needs $524 billion to recover, rebuild after three years of war, World Bank says

The estimated cost to rebuild Ukraine's economy after Russia's invasion has risen to $524 billion, nearly three times its expected 2024 economic output, the World Bank, United Nations, European Commission and the Ukrainian government found.



A new study by the institutions included data from Russia's invasion three years ago through December 31, including a 70% increase in damages to Ukraine's energy infrastructure from Russian attacks.



It showed an increase of over 7% from the last estimate of $486 billion one year ago, with housing, transport, energy, commerce, and education being the most affected sectors.



The study quantifies the direct physical damage to buildings and other infrastructure, the impact on people's lives and livelihoods, and the cost to "build back better," the institutions said in a joint news release.



U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing to end the war through separate talks with Russia and Ukraine, telling reporters during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron that a deal could be reached in weeks.



Reuters