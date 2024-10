Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that Israel has launched 13 airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday.



Additionally, airstrikes have resumed in the Ouzai area, targeting the port, with Israeli aircraft conducting two consecutive strikes.



Footage from the scene revealed large plumes of smoke and bright flashes resulting from the Israeli airstrikes. Many residents were seen fleeing the area in the aftermath of the attacks.

مشاهد من الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت خلال الغارات التي استهدفتها pic.twitter.com/bq8zXv92kh — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 21, 2024