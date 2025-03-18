Ghassan Khoury: FPM remains within a 'constructive opposition framework'

The Vice President of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) for Administrative Affairs, Ghassan Khoury, stated that the group remains within a "positive and constructive opposition framework."



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said," he emphasized that the movement monitors the government's performance, supports sound decisions, and raises its voice against poor ones.



"We are communicating with everyone, particularly with Christian factions," he said.



Khoury noted that Lebanon is currently under a presidency and government enjoying unprecedented international support. He called for leveraging this backing to approach relations with Syria seriously.



Addressing the suspension of dam projects, Khoury attributed it to "political vindictiveness." He highlighted that tens of millions of dollars had been invested in these projects before their halt but asserted that they would eventually resume due to Lebanon's looming water crisis.



He also pointed to financial struggles and economic hardship as factors behind the projects' suspension, urging Judge Samaranda Nassar to pursue the case and clarify where responsibility and financial waste lie.



On municipal and mukhtars' elections, Khoury stressed the importance of development-focused projects, asserting that electoral success should be based on candidates' ability to implement plans for local growth. He also confirmed that the FPM's electoral machine, both domestically and among the diaspora, is actively working on a clear and structured electoral program.