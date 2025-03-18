Ghassan Khoury: FPM remains within a 'constructive opposition framework'

Lebanon News
18-03-2025 | 05:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ghassan Khoury: FPM remains within a &#39;constructive opposition framework&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ghassan Khoury: FPM remains within a 'constructive opposition framework'

The Vice President of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) for Administrative Affairs, Ghassan Khoury, stated that the group remains within a "positive and constructive opposition framework." 

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said," he emphasized that the movement monitors the government's performance, supports sound decisions, and raises its voice against poor ones. 

"We are communicating with everyone, particularly with Christian factions," he said.  

Khoury noted that Lebanon is currently under a presidency and government enjoying unprecedented international support. He called for leveraging this backing to approach relations with Syria seriously.  

Addressing the suspension of dam projects, Khoury attributed it to "political vindictiveness." He highlighted that tens of millions of dollars had been invested in these projects before their halt but asserted that they would eventually resume due to Lebanon's looming water crisis. 

He also pointed to financial struggles and economic hardship as factors behind the projects' suspension, urging Judge Samaranda Nassar to pursue the case and clarify where responsibility and financial waste lie.  

On municipal and mukhtars' elections, Khoury stressed the importance of development-focused projects, asserting that electoral success should be based on candidates' ability to implement plans for local growth. He also confirmed that the FPM's electoral machine, both domestically and among the diaspora, is actively working on a clear and structured electoral program.

Lebanon News

Ghassan Khoury

FPM

Constructive

Opposition

LBCI Next
Lebanon prepares for major investment conference as PM meets international officials
Six killed, 36 injured in latest clashes on Lebanon-Syria border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-11

MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

MP Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: FPM will not judge ministerial statement before issuance, emphasizes role in constructive opposition

LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader calls election a 'farce'

LBCI
World News
2025-03-08

Zelenskiy says Ukraine is 'fully committed' to constructive dialogue with US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Lebanon prepares for major investment conference as PM meets international officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Six killed, 36 injured in latest clashes on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah military sites in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20

France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, urges 'immediate' end to hostilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-16

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on Aainata in South Lebanon kills two

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44

Health ministry in Gaza says Israeli strikes killed 330 people

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Six killed, 36 injured in latest clashes on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Heavy clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and Syrian groups near Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

President Aoun says: The situation on eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Clashes on Lebanon-Syria border leave several wounded, Lebanese army retaliates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Lebanese Cabinet to meet at Baabda Palace Thursday, new Central Bank governor on the agenda: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More