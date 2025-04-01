News
President Joseph Aoun meets PM Nawaf Salam to discuss Israeli attack on southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01-04-2025 | 11:44
President Joseph Aoun meets PM Nawaf Salam to discuss Israeli attack on southern suburbs
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the presidential residence in Baabda to discuss ways to address the repercussions of the Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs early Tuesday morning.
The two leaders also reviewed the outcomes of President Aoun's recent visit to Paris and Prime Minister Salam's visit to Mecca.
