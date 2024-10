The management of Sahel General Hospital organized a media tour Tuesday morning to refute the Israeli army's claims from Monday about the existence of tunnels and shelters beneath its building on Airport Road, allegedly containing millions of dollars in cash and gold.



Hospital Director Mazen Alame, accompanied by journalists, toured the hospital's departments to ensure they were free of any military presence.



Alame expressed concern over the potential for a humanitarian disaster if the hospital were to close due to Israeli threats, stating, "This would result in the deaths of many patients, as all hospitals in Lebanon are full."



He invited everyone to visit Sahel General Hospital and inspect all its departments, rooms, and storage areas to confirm the absence of any military features.



He described the Israeli warning as "shocking and alarming news."



He emphasized, "We are a private hospital known throughout Lebanon, with no political or religious affiliations, founded by Dr. Fakhry Alame 42 years ago. There can't be any tunnels or shelters beneath it," reaffirming that "the hospital is open to anyone wishing to verify this matter."



Earlier, the hospital's owner, MP Fadi Alame, also denied the presence of tunnels, confirming that the facility treats patients and wounded individuals.