Hezbollah's media relations office chief, Mohammad Afif, declared that "Yahya Sinwar lived as a hero and has now become a legend."



He also accused the United States of being a direct partner in Israel's aggression against Lebanon and its people, stating that "the U.S. supplies Israel with weapons and ammunition and is primarily responsible for the brutal massacres affecting our people."



Afif added that the arrival of the U.S. envoy to Beirut would not change the fact that "America is the mother of all crimes."



He expressed Hezbollah's full trust in Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, reaffirming his stance that "there will be no negotiations under fire."



Regarding the recent attack in Caesarea, Afif confirmed Hezbollah's responsibility, saying: "Hezbollah takes full and exclusive responsibility for the operation targeting the home of war criminal Netanyahu. If our hands did not reach you this time, the days, nights, and the battlefield still lie between us."

In addition, he affirmed that "Al-Qard Al-Hassan has been prepared for this day and will do what is required of it towards depositors," stressing that "no Zionist settlement will be established on the land of the south."