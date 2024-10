The fire in the Rabweh forests in Mount Lebanon continues to rage, expanding to the forests of Nabiyeh and Beit Misk.



Strong winds have worsened the situation, pushing large clouds of smoke across the area and forcing authorities to close both directions of the Metn highway due to poor visibility as night falls.



Civil Defense teams, supported by over ten fire trucks and army helicopters, are working to contain the blaze and prevent further spread.



The situation remains critical as efforts to control the fire continue.

مشاهد لحريق الربوة الذي لا يزال مشتعلاً pic.twitter.com/aT6HXPb6Ea — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 22, 2024