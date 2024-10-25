Lebanese PM Mikati arrives in Ireland to meet Irish counterpart Simon Harris

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Ireland Friday as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to garner support for Lebanon and to call for an end to the Israeli aggression against the country.



Earlier in the day, Mikati met in London with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



This followed a series of meetings in Paris the previous evening, where he concluded the "Support for Lebanon" conference by meeting with the foreign ministers of Canada, Cyprus, and Germany.



Upon his arrival in Ireland, Mikati was warmly welcomed by Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris at the entrance of the government headquarters.



The two leaders then proceeded to the Prime Minister's office, holding a private discussion followed by a broader meeting.