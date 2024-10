Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, urged journalists who participated in a recent tour of the Sahel General Hospital in Beirut to reconsider their findings regarding the location of Hezbollah’s operations.



In a statement on X, Adraee expressed surprise at their inability to locate a purported entrance to a bunker used by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.



“Were you really surprised not to find the entrance?” Adraee questioned. “What were you expecting, that Hezbollah would simply let you into Nasrallah's bunker?”



Adraee claimed that Israeli intelligence is highly accurate and detailed and alleged that he missed what was purported to have been missed during the journalists' visit.



He asserted that "Israel has been monitoring reports aired on Lebanese television and has successfully debunked Hezbollah's narratives." He also stated that the precise location of the entrance to the bunker has been identified.



“Look again at the suspicious wall,” Adraee said. “This is what you missed; this is what has been hidden from you; this is the entrance.”



He encouraged reporters to return to the site and search for potential entry points, suggesting routes through the wall, an elevator in the stairwell, or the basement level.



He called on Lebanese government authorities and media outlets to investigate the allegations, asserting, “Just as we knew the location of Nasrallah and Safieddine, we also know the location of the hideout.”

