Hezbollah praises Tel Aviv attack as 'heroic operation against occupation soldiers'

Lebanon News
2024-10-27 | 08:32
High views
0min
Hezbollah congratulated the Palestinian people for a "heroic operation against the occupation soldiers in Tel Aviv."

In a statement, Hezbollah expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and resistance movements, praising the operation, which targeted soldiers from the Israeli 8200 Unit. 

"We congratulate the oppressed Palestinian people and the various resistance factions for the Tel Aviv operation," the statement read. 

"We also extend heartfelt congratulations to the family of the martyr, who has once again demonstrated the greatness, courage, and resilience of this steadfast people in confronting occupation."

Hezbollah further emphasized that "this operation, like others by all possible means, is a vivid expression of the will of this people and a natural reaction to occupation, aggression, and atrocities."

The statement affirmed that the Palestinian and Lebanese people, along with the region's resistance movements, remain committed to the path of resistance and struggle "until victory is achieved and the nightmare of occupation is removed."

