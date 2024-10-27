King Abdullah II of Jordan held talks with Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to discuss the situation in the region amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.



The discussions also focused on the state of Lebanon's military and the challenges it faces.



King Abdullah II emphasized the crucial role of the Lebanese army as a guarantor of security and stability in the country, reaffirming Jordan's unwavering support for Lebanon.



In response, General Aoun expressed his deep gratitude to the Kingdom of Jordan for its continuous support of the Lebanese military and the nation, especially through the humanitarian aid provided during the current crisis.



The visit came at the invitation of Jordan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti, where discussions included ways to support the Lebanese army during this challenging period.