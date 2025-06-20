Israeli drone assassinated nuclear scientist in Tehran: Israeli Army Radio

Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 05:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli drone assassinated nuclear scientist in Tehran: Israeli Army Radio
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli drone assassinated nuclear scientist in Tehran: Israeli Army Radio

An Israeli drone carried out an assassination targeting a nuclear scientist in Tehran, according to a military source cited by Israeli Army Radio on Friday.

Middle East News

Israel

Drone

Assassinated

Nuclear Scientist

Tehran

Iran

LBCI Next
Maersk halts stops in Israel's Haifa due to Iran-Israel conflict
Kremlin says Middle East sliding into abyss of instability and war
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack 'betrayal' of diplomacy with US

LBCI
World News
09:42

UK MPs vote for assisted dying law in historic step

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Iran-Israel conflict 'reaching point of no return': Erdogan

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack 'betrayal' of diplomacy with US

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Iran-Israel conflict 'reaching point of no return': Erdogan

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles

LBCI
World News
09:25

UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15

Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:18

Saudi Nuclear Regulatory Authority: Any attack on civilian nuclear facilities violates international resolutions

LBCI
World News
2025-04-22

Gold price hits record high above $3,500

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11

Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More