Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with British Defense Secretary John Healey on Monday afternoon at the Lebanese Embassy in London.



During the meeting, Mikati emphasized the priority of an immediate ceasefire and the need to work with international parties to reach a diplomatic solution to implement Resolution 1701 fully.



He expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its ongoing support of the Lebanese army and its capacity-building efforts.



Mikati highlighted the importance of UNIFIL's role in maintaining stability in the south and urged the U.K. to support the peacekeeping force's efforts and cooperation with the Lebanese army.



For his part, the British Defense Secretary affirmed that diplomatic efforts are ongoing to secure a ceasefire.



He stated, "In collaboration with the United States, France, Italy, and Germany, we are supporting the Lebanese army by advancing military technologies and in various fields."