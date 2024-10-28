News
Daily Lebanese Health Ministry report: 2,710 people killed with 12,592 injured since start of war
Lebanon News
2024-10-28 | 13:04
Daily Lebanese Health Ministry report: 2,710 people killed with 12,592 injured since start of war
Lebanon's Public Health Ministry announced that it would issue a daily report detailing the ongoing toll of the current war.
According to the Ministry, as of Sunday, October 27, 2,710 people were killed, with 12,592 others injured since the start of the war.
The report will break down casualties by gender, age, and region, providing data on incidents from the previous day.
The most recent data indicates 38 killed and 124 wounded recorded across various Lebanese governorates on Saturday alone.
Additionally, the report will include statistics on casualties among healthcare personnel, damage to hospitals and health centers, and losses of medical equipment and vehicles.
