Lebanon's state media says Israeli airstrikes target multiple areas, killing two in Baalbek region

Lebanon News
2024-10-28 | 14:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s state media says Israeli airstrikes target multiple areas, killing two in Baalbek region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's state media says Israeli airstrikes target multiple areas, killing two in Baalbek region

Lebanon's official National News Agency stated on Monday evening that two women were killed and six individuals were injured after an Israeli airstrike hit Younine in the Baalbek District.

Another report noted that a strike targeted a house in the town of Al-Alaq, west of Baalbek.

Meanwhile, it said that multiple airstrikes and artillery shelling hit the Marjayoun Plain, Khiam, Wazzani, and the outskirts of Halta.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike kills five, injures 10 in Tyre, South Lebanon
Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:53

Lebanon's Baalbek region suffers 'deadliest day' as Israeli airstrikes kill at least 48, injure dozens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

South Lebanon sees intensified airstrikes as Israel continues attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes in Iran, calls for UN action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Lebanese Red Cross reports damage to two ambulances after rocket strike in Byout El Saiyad, Tyre District

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanese Army announces detonation of unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's souther suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

UNIFIL affirms continued operations in South Lebanon amid challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Irish PM condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, urges ceasefire in talks with Lebanon's Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Expansion of Israel's defense system: What is the Iron Beam and how does it work?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Spanish Defense Minister says all contributing countries to UNIFIL are essential in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Video captures intense clashes unfolding in Khiam, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli naval base of Stella Maris near Haifa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More