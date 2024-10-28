Lebanon's official National News Agency stated on Monday evening that two women were killed and six individuals were injured after an Israeli airstrike hit Younine in the Baalbek District.



Another report noted that a strike targeted a house in the town of Al-Alaq, west of Baalbek.



Meanwhile, it said that multiple airstrikes and artillery shelling hit the Marjayoun Plain, Khiam, Wazzani, and the outskirts of Halta.