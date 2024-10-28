Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa

Lebanon News
2024-10-28 | 18:25
High views
Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa
Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa

Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa regions saw a deadly escalation Monday as Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns and cities, leaving at least 60 people killed and 58 others injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry reported that search and rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working to clear rubble and locate additional survivors or victims.

This marks one of the most severe bombardments in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa since the conflict’s escalation as the humanitarian toll in Lebanon continues to rise
 

