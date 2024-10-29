Hamas has welcomed Hezbollah's appointment of Naim Qassem as the new Secretary-General, succeeding Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, viewing it as a "sign of recovery" from recent Israeli attacks targeting the party's leadership.



In a statement, Hamas said, "We consider this election a sign of Hezbollah's recovery from the attacks against its leadership and reaffirm our support for the new leadership."



Hezbollah, which opened a front against Israel following the Gaza war, cited its actions as "support" for the Palestinian cause.