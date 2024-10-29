Second Pakistani relief plane arrives in Beirut with 17 tons of aid

Lebanon News
2024-10-29 | 09:01
Second Pakistani relief plane arrives in Beirut with 17 tons of aid
0min
Second Pakistani relief plane arrives in Beirut with 17 tons of aid

A Pakistani aircraft carrying approximately 17 tons of humanitarian and medical aid landed Tuesday at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. 

The aid was received by Pakistan's Ambassador to Lebanon, Salman Athari.

This delivery marks the second aid flight from Pakistan to Lebanon this week, reflecting continued support amid the country's ongoing crisis.

Israeli airstrikes kill 63 and injure dozens in Baalbek on Monday
Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa
