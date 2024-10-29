Hezbollah confirms attacks on Israeli forces invading the southern Lebanese town of Khiam

As clashes intensified in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, Hezbollah announced that it targeted an Israeli troop gathering on the eastern outskirts of the village of Khiam with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells.



Additionally, the group stated that they struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Aamra, located south of Khiam, with a rocket salvo.



The group also confirmed to have targeted an Israeli Merkava tank in the El Hamames area south of Khiam with a guided missile, resulting in the tank being set on fire and inflicting casualties among its crew.