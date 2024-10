An Israeli airstrike hit the Haret Saida area in Sidon, south Lebanon, on Tuesday.



According to Lebanon's official National News Agency, preliminary information indicated that the Israeli strike on Haret Saida targeted the "Syed Al-Shuhada Complex." Following the strike, ambulance vehicles rushed to the scene.



Meanwhile, initial reports suggested that four people were killed as a result of the strike.

غارة اسرائيلية على حارة صيدا pic.twitter.com/GMYsbxLD8X — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 29, 2024