Biden advisers to visit Israel to discuss ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

Two senior advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to visit Israel on Thursday to pursue a diplomatic agreement that could end the conflict in Lebanon and enable displaced civilians on both sides of the border to return home, Axios reported, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the trip.



If Biden’s advisers, Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, succeed in brokering an agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, it would mark a significant step toward reducing tensions in the Middle East.



According to Axios, Israeli and U.S. officials believe that recent setbacks for Hezbollah, including the reported assassination of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, may be prompting the group to consider loosening ties with Hamas in Gaza. This shift could present an opportunity for a diplomatic resolution.



Officials suggest that an agreement to end hostilities may be within reach in the coming weeks.



In preparation for the visit, Axios reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Tuesday night with ministers, senior Israeli military leaders, and intelligence officials to discuss the potential deal.



“Israeli officials said Biden adviser Amos Hochstein was waiting for Israeli leaders to decide whether to move forward with the deal before traveling to Israel,” the news site added.



The White House has not commented on the trip or details of the proposed deal.