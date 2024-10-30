Human Rights Watch says Israeli attacks on medical personnel constitute 'war crimes'

Human Rights Watch reported Wednesday that the Israeli military has repeatedly targeted medical workers and healthcare facilities in Lebanon, documenting incidents that may constitute "war crimes."



The organization highlighted three significant attacks, including a strike on a civil defense center in central Beirut on October 3, 2024, which killed seven paramedics. Another attack on October 4 struck an ambulance near Marjayoun Hospital, resulting in the deaths of seven additional paramedics.



According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of at least 163 health and rescue workers across the country over the past year.



The strikes have also damaged 158 ambulances and 55 hospitals. Human Rights Watch urged Israel to cease unlawful attacks and called on its allies to suspend arms transfers due to the risk of grave abuses.



“The Israeli military’s unlawful attacks on medical workers and hospitals are devastating Lebanon’s already frail healthcare system and putting medical workers at grave risk,” said Ramzi Kaiss, a Lebanon researcher for Human Rights Watch.



He emphasized that such strikes severely hinder injured civilians’ access to urgent medical care.



Human Rights Watch conducted interviews with eight individuals, including paramedics and hospital officials, and visited the site of the civil defense center attack.



The organization also analyzed photographs, videos, and satellite imagery related to the incidents. They sent inquiries to the Israeli military regarding their findings but received no response.



The Israeli government has accused Hezbollah of using medical facilities for military purposes, but Human Rights Watch found no evidence justifying the attacks under international humanitarian law.



The organization stressed that individuals associated with armed groups, including medical personnel, should not be targeted unless they are directly participating in hostilities.



Human Rights Watch has previously called for investigations into similar attacks by the Israeli military in Gaza, urging the suspension of military assistance to Israel by its allies due to the potential for human rights abuses.



“With more than a hundred health workers killed, Israeli strikes in Lebanon are putting civilians, including medical workers, at grave risk of harm,” Kaiss said. “Countries should take action to prevent further atrocities, including suspending arms sales and military assistance to Israel.”