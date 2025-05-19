WHO chief says 'two million people are starving' in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that two million people were starving in the Gaza Strip while tons of food were being blocked at the border.



"Two million people are starving" while "tons of food are blocked at the border, just minutes away," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, adding: "The risk of famine in Gaza is increasing with the deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid."



AFP