WHO chief says 'two million people are starving' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-05-2025 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
WHO chief says &#39;two million people are starving&#39; in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
WHO chief says 'two million people are starving' in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that two million people were starving in the Gaza Strip while tons of food were being blocked at the border.

"Two million people are starving" while "tons of food are blocked at the border, just minutes away," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, adding: "The risk of famine in Gaza is increasing with the deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

chief

'two

million

people

starving'

Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate parts of south 'immediately'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-16

Trump says 'a lot of people are starving' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-13

WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Xi says China and Russia are 'true friends' who 'support each other'

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Russian leaders are 'pathological liars' who 'cannot be trusted': Zelenskyy says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52

Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate parts of south 'immediately'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:48

Israel must prevent Gaza famine for 'diplomatic reasons', PM says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:38

Netanyahu says Israel will control all of Gaza, stop Hamas looting aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:24

Paris urges Israel to resume aid access to Gaza “immediately, extensively, and without obstacles”

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06

Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Sisi urges immediate Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon during visit by President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-09

Finance and Budget Committee head MP Kanaan meets IMF delegation ahead of IMF meetings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections

LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Pope Leo XIV tells President Aoun: I pray for Lebanon’s security and will continue working for peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Voter turnout reaches 20.78% in Beirut, surpasses 46% in Baalbek-Hermel and 43% in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Voter turnout remains low in Beirut, higher in Baalbek-Hermel, and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More