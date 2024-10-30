Israeli airstrikes on Sohmor, Bekaa, kill 11 and injure 15: Health Ministry

2024-10-30 | 13:33
Israeli airstrikes on Sohmor, Bekaa, kill 11 and injure 15: Health Ministry
Israeli airstrikes on Sohmor, Bekaa, kill 11 and injure 15: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the town of Sohmor, south of the Bekaa Governorate, have resulted in the killing of 11 individuals and injured 15 others, according to initial reports.

