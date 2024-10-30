Three massacres in Bekaa Valley leave approximately 26 killed

2024-10-30
Three massacres in Bekaa Valley leave approximately 26 killed
Three massacres in Bekaa Valley leave approximately 26 killed

On Wednesday, three massacres occurred in the Bekaa Valley, specifically in the towns of Sohmor, Bednayel, and Mazraat Beit Salibi, resulting in around 26 individuals killed. 

