Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel as US envoy pushes truce

2024-10-31 | 09:25
Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel as US envoy pushes truce
2min
Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel as US envoy pushes truce

A Hezbollah attack on northern Israel's Metula killed five people including an Israeli farmer and four foreign workers, Israel's Channel 12 reported Thursday as Lebanon said Israeli strikes killed six health workers in the country's south.

U.S. envoys and Israeli officials were due to meet in Israel later to discuss efforts towards a ceasefire in both Lebanon, where Israeli forces are battling Hezbollah, and in Gaza, where they are fighting Hamas Palestinian militants.

Israel issued an evacuation warning to residents of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon for a second consecutive day. On Wednesday, it conducted heavy airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in and around the city, which is famed for its Roman temples.

The White House said on Wednesday U.S. security official Brett McGurk would visit Israel on Thursday along with Amos Hochstein, a U.S. envoy who has sought to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

A U.S. official said they would discuss a range of issues "including Gaza, Lebanon, hostages, Iran and broader regional matters" during the visit.



Reuters

