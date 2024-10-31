Lebanon's state media says Israel strikes Baalbek after evacuation call

2024-10-31 | 10:46
Lebanon&#39;s state media says Israel strikes Baalbek after evacuation call
Lebanon's state media says Israel strikes Baalbek after evacuation call

Lebanon's state media reported Israeli strikes near Baalbek Thursday, after Israel issued evacuation warnings for the main eastern city for the second day in a row.

"Enemy aircraft launched four strikes on the village of Douris and the surroundings of the city of Baalbek," the National News Agency said.


AFP

