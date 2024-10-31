News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's state media says Israel strikes Baalbek after evacuation call
Lebanon News
2024-10-31 | 10:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's state media says Israel strikes Baalbek after evacuation call
Lebanon's state media reported Israeli strikes near Baalbek Thursday, after Israel issued evacuation warnings for the main eastern city for the second day in a row.
"Enemy aircraft launched four strikes on the village of Douris and the surroundings of the city of Baalbek," the National News Agency said.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
NNA
Israel
Strikes
Baalbek
Evacuation
Call
Next
Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border
Lebanon’s health ministry confirms 19 killed in Baalbek airstrikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Lebanon's Baalbek region suffers 'deadliest day' as Israeli airstrikes kill at least 48, injure dozens
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Lebanon's Baalbek region suffers 'deadliest day' as Israeli airstrikes kill at least 48, injure dozens
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Lebanon's state media says Israeli airstrikes target multiple areas, killing two in Baalbek region
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Lebanon's state media says Israeli airstrikes target multiple areas, killing two in Baalbek region
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-26
Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes in Iran, calls for UN action
Lebanon News
2024-10-26
Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes in Iran, calls for UN action
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israeli forces launch intense airstrikes near Baalbek, Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:41
Islamic Health Organization mourns seven paramedics killed by Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
15:41
Islamic Health Organization mourns seven paramedics killed by Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
14:23
Blinken says 'good progress' made toward Lebanon ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
14:23
Blinken says 'good progress' made toward Lebanon ceasefire deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29
Hezbollah's new Secretary-General: Naim Qassem's rise to power over the years
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29
Hezbollah's new Secretary-General: Naim Qassem's rise to power over the years
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports
0
Middle East News
2024-10-30
Saudi Arabia condemns ongoing Israeli aggression and calls for Arab-Islamic summit
Middle East News
2024-10-30
Saudi Arabia condemns ongoing Israeli aggression and calls for Arab-Islamic summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
2
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
3
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
4
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
01:26
Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border
Lebanon News
01:26
Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border
6
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
7
Lebanon News
03:28
Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:28
Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More