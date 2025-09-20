Portugal to recognize a Palestinian state, government says

World News
20-09-2025 | 02:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Portugal to recognize a Palestinian state, government says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Portugal to recognize a Palestinian state, government says

Portugal will recognize a Palestinian state on Sunday, the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

The Official Declaration of Recognition will take place even before next week's High-Level Conference, it added.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel already said this week that the country was considering the recognition of a Palestinian state during a visit to the UK.

Unlike neighbouring Spain, whose leftist government recognised Palestinian statehood in May 2024 alongside Ireland and Norway and called on other EU countries to do the same, Portugal has taken a more cautious approach, saying it wanted to work out a common position with other EU countries first.

Only a handful of the 27 European Union members recognise Palestine as a State, mostly former Communist countries as well as Sweden and Cyprus.

The U.N. General Assembly approved the de facto recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine in November 2012 by upgrading its observer status at the world body to "non-member state" from "entity."

Israel is facing a growing global outcry, given that its war against Hamas in Gaza is causing many deaths, starvation, and devastation.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Portugal

Palestinian

State

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

LBCI Next
Russian missile and drone barrage kills three, wounds dozens: Zelenskyy
Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25

Germany says no plans to recognize a Palestinian state 'in short term'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29

Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29

UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts

LBCI
World News
2025-08-20

Most Americans believe countries should recognize a Palestinian state: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:00

Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions

LBCI
World News
07:05

Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor

LBCI
World News
05:19

Zelenskyy says he will meet Trump at UN next week

LBCI
World News
03:42

Cyberattack causes disruption at European airports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:05

Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Israeli army says it targeted 40 Iranian missile infrastructure sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More