Israel says all 20 surviving Gaza hostages back home

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 05:42
Israel says all 20 surviving Gaza hostages back home
0min
Israel says all 20 surviving Gaza hostages back home

Israel said that the last 20 living hostages released by Hamas on Monday had arrived in the country.

"Welcome home," the foreign ministry wrote in a series of posts on X, hailing the return of Matan Angrest, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa Dalal, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kuperstein, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, Yosef Haim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or and Matan Zangauker.


AFP
 
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans
Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce
