Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 01:38
Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces
Hezbollah’s operations room reported that its fighters continue to resist Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, claiming to have inflicted "substantial losses on Israeli personnel and equipment."
The confrontations have reportedly spread across multiple fronts, reaching the borders of Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
According to Hezbollah, Israeli forces have attempted advances in several southern Lebanese villages, where they faced resistance from Hezbollah fighters. These villages have seen intensified military action over the past few days.
In one reported confrontation, an Israeli infantry force, under heavy air and artillery cover, attempted to infiltrate the southern neighborhoods of Chihine and Jebbayn.
Another force sought entry into the Wadi Hamoul area, northeast of Naqoura. Hezbollah stated its fighters engaged the Israeli troops, forcing them to retreat to the Labbouneh area. The group also claimed to have launched rocket attacks targeting Israeli troop concentrations in Dhayra, Ras Naqoura, and Jal Al-Aalam.
Hezbollah’s report also addressed the Ramyeh-Rmeish area, where Israeli forces reportedly made further attempts to advance, including into the towns of Aita Al-Shaab and Aitaroun. Hezbollah said it continued to target these Israeli positions.
Another area reportedly affected by clashes is the stretch from Blida to Houla, where Hezbollah fighters said they repelled Israeli forces attempting to move into the region. Hezbollah claims the intensity of previous clashes in Houla has discouraged further Israeli advances, leading to a period of relative calm.
In the region from Markaba to the Israeli-occupied village of Ghajar, Hezbollah reported that an Israeli infantry unit attempted to reach the Tell Nhas area on the outskirts of Kfarkela. Hezbollah stated it engaged the force with artillery, inflicting casualties and compelling Israeli forces to deploy helicopters for evacuations.
On the final front discussed, spanning Ghajar to Shebaa Farms, Hezbollah reported that its fighters confronted multiple Israeli advancement attempts. Israeli forces reportedly set fires in nearby woodlands, which Hezbollah described as a measure to prevent possible attacks.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed it continues to target Israeli forces within Lebanese border areas and deeper into Israel. The group reported conducting 655 rocket launches since Sept. 17, with some rockets reaching approximately 105 kilometers into Israeli territory, near the outskirts of Tel Aviv.
Hezbollah also reported intensified air operations, stating that since Sept. 17, it has launched over 170 drones targeting Israeli military installations as far as 145 kilometers into Israeli territory, extending near southern Tel Aviv.
In addition, Hezbollah’s air defense reportedly launched 20 surface-to-air missiles against Israeli aircraft in Lebanese airspace, including four in the past three days.
Since the start of what Hezbollah calls Israel’s “ground maneuver in southern Lebanon,” the group claims Israel has suffered significant casualties, including more than 95 fatalities and 900 injuries among Israeli soldiers. Hezbollah also reported the cumulative toll of losses inflicted on Israeli forces, according to its fighters:
-More than 95 Israeli soldiers killed and 900 injured.
-Destruction of 42 Merkava tanks, four military bulldozers, two Humvee vehicles, one armored vehicle, and one personnel carrier.
-Downing of three "Hermes 450" drones and two "Hermes 900" drones.
According to Hezbollah, Israeli forces are now avoiding areas visible to Hezbollah fighters, constructing hidden routes and paths, and primarily conducting night operations within border villages before retreating after demolishing civilian infrastructure.
Hezbollah also emphasized that its supply lines to the front remain intact, with a continuous flow of arms and personnel despite heavy Israeli reconnaissance efforts.
Despite these efforts, Hezbollah claims its fighters continue to fire hundreds of rockets daily into Israeli positions, asserting that Israel has yet to prevent any rocket launch operations from Lebanese territory.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israel
Forces
Fighters
Merkava
South
Lebanon
