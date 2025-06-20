Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack 'betrayal' of diplomacy with US

20-06-2025 | 09:48
Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack 'betrayal' of diplomacy with US
Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack 'betrayal' of diplomacy with US

Iran's foreign minister on Friday condemned the Israeli attacks against the Islamic Republic as a "betrayal" of diplomatic efforts with the U.S., saying Tehran and Washington had been due to craft a "promising agreement" on the Iranian nuclear program.

"We were attacked in the midst of an ongoing diplomatic process," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva ahead of a crunch meeting with European foreign ministers.

AFP

