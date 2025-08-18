Lebanese president seeks 'increased support' to reinforce army in meeting with US envoys

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged other parties to fully commit to the terms of the recently issued joint declaration during a meeting with U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack and Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus.



Aoun emphasized the need for increased support for the Lebanese army and called for the acceleration of international efforts to launch reconstruction projects in areas affected by Israeli attacks.