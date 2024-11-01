News
France delivers 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 06:21
France delivers 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon
France delivered around 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon on Friday, aiming to support civilians amid the country’s ongoing crisis.
The aid package included solar lamps provided by the organization Electricians Without Borders, as well as tents, blankets, and other essential supplies, according to the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
This delivery marks France's first step in fulfilling pledges during an international support conference for Lebanon’s people and sovereignty, held on October 24 in Paris. The conference gathered the international community to coordinate a robust humanitarian response to the worsening situation in Lebanon.
France expressed gratitude to the European Union for arranging air transport that enabled the aid shipment. The supplies were handed over to two French organizations and one Lebanese non-governmental organization, all of which are partners of France in humanitarian work and are currently on the ground to provide emergency relief in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
France
Aid
Lebanon
European Union
