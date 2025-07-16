US calls on Syrian government forces to leave flashpoint area

16-07-2025 | 14:37
US calls on Syrian government forces to leave flashpoint area
0min
US calls on Syrian government forces to leave flashpoint area

The United States on Wednesday called on Syria's government forces to leave a flashpoint southern area to ease tensions with Israel, which has cited the communal violence to attack the army headquarters in Damascus.

"We are calling on the Syrian government to, in fact, withdraw their military to enable all sides to de-escalate and find a path forward," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters, without specifying the exact area for a pullout.

AFP

