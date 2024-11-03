News
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-03 | 02:04
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
The Israeli military claimed it had assassinated two senior Hezbollah commanders in the Khiam region of southern Lebanon.
According to the Israeli army, Farouk Amin Al-Ashi, the commander of Hezbollah's operations in Khiam, and Youssef Ahmed Noun, a leader within Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, were targeted and killed.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Commanders
Lebanon
Khiam
Israel
Army
Next
Israeli army reports ten rockets fired from Lebanon toward Haifa Bay
Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon
Previous
