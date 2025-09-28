Afghan Foreign Ministry announces release of detained US citizen

28-09-2025 | 13:09
Afghan Foreign Ministry announces release of detained US citizen

Afghanistan's Taliban government announced the release of a detained American citizen on Sunday, weeks after a U.S. delegation visited Kabul to discuss a prisoner exchange.

In a statement, the ministry identified the detainee as Amir Amiri and said he had been handed over to Adam Boehler, a representative of President Donald Trump on hostage issues.

