Lebanon to create judicial committee to address complaints on aid misuse, Yassin tells LBCI

Lebanon's Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin told LBCI on Monday that "the Emergency Committee serves as a coordinating body to resolve issues and follow up on matters, but it is the ministries that fulfill their roles."



He added that the ministries of Education and Energy have developed a plan, which will later be presented to the Cabinet, to ensure the supply of diesel fuel to all shelters located at an altitude of 300 meters and above.



Yassin also confirmed: "We are working on establishing a committee of judges to monitor any complaints regarding the misuse of aid."